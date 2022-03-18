(STACKER) – Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kentucky with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Hart County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.6% (3,110 total)

— 52.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (920 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,453,000

— Cost per meal: $2.73

#49. Adair County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.7% (3,210 total)

— 53.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (790 total)

— 44.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,527,000

— Cost per meal: $2.78

#48. Rockcastle County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.8% (2,820 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (770 total)

— 41.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,312,000

— Cost per meal: $2.72

#47. Pulaski County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.9% (10,890 total)

— 55.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.9% (2,850 total)

— 36.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,996,000

— Cost per meal: $2.68

#46. Green County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (1,860 total)

— 56.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (470 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $892,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

#45. Boyd County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.0% (8,130 total)

— 56.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5% (2,280 total)

— 54.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,828,000

— Cost per meal: $2.75

#44. Fleming County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.1% (2,480 total)

— 56.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.1% (820 total)

— 58.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,208,000

— Cost per meal: $2.85

#43. Laurel County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.2% (10,350 total)

— 57.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.5% (3,000 total)

— 47.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,703,000

— Cost per meal: $2.66

#42. Webster County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.4% (2,280 total)

— 59.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.0% (670 total)

— 50.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,066,000

— Cost per meal: $2.74

#41. Monroe County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.5% (1,860 total)

— 60.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.0% (530 total)

— 50.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $866,000

— Cost per meal: $2.72

#40. Russell County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.5% (3,110 total)

— 60.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (830 total)

— 41.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,449,000

— Cost per meal: $2.73

#39. Metcalfe County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.6% (1,770 total)

— 61.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.0% (530 total)

— 57.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $824,000

— Cost per meal: $2.72

#38. Barren County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.6% (7,740 total)

— 61.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.2% (2,430 total)

— 58.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,511,000

— Cost per meal: $2.65

#37. Casey County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.7% (2,810 total)

— 62.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.7% (780 total)

— 48.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,306,000

— Cost per meal: $2.72

#36. Robertson County

– Food insecurity rate: 17.8% (380 total)

— 63.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.7% (140 total)

— 82.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $182,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

#35. Grayson County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.0% (4,710 total)

— 65.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.0% (1,500 total)

— 64.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,053,000

— Cost per meal: $2.55

#34. Powell County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (2,230 total)

— 66.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8% (650 total)

— 49.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,114,000

— Cost per meal: $2.92

#33. Bath County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.1% (2,230 total)

— 66.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.8% (730 total)

— 56.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,105,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#32. Morgan County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.3% (2,430 total)

— 67.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.6% (580 total)

— 61.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,180,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#31. Clinton County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.4% (1,880 total)

— 68.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.2% (540 total)

— 58.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $899,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

#30. Wayne County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.5% (3,790 total)

— 69.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.2% (1,090 total)

— 72.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,757,000

— Cost per meal: $2.71

#29. Whitley County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.5% (6,680 total)

— 69.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.1% (2,000 total)

— 51.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,195,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

#28. Menifee County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.7% (1,200 total)

— 71.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.1% (370 total)

— 85.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $588,000

— Cost per meal: $2.87

#27. Rowan County

– Food insecurity rate: 18.8% (4,600 total)

— 72.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.5% (1,090 total)

— 61.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,252,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#26. Martin County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.2% (2,230 total)

— 76.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.0% (510 total)

— 50.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,084,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#25. Fulton County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.4% (1,190 total)

— 78.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.6% (400 total)

— 102.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $555,000

— Cost per meal: $2.73

#24. Carter County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.6% (5,310 total)

— 79.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.5% (1,540 total)

— 74.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,945,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

#23. Johnson County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.7% (4,460 total)

— 80.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.0% (1,170 total)

— 57.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,159,000

— Cost per meal: $2.83

#22. Pike County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.7% (11,740 total)

— 80.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.2% (3,220 total)

— 79.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,827,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#21. Nicholas County

– Food insecurity rate: 19.9% (1,420 total)

— 82.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.0% (480 total)

— 91.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $695,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#20. Lawrence County

– Food insecurity rate: 20.2% (3,160 total)

— 85.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.6% (960 total)

— 75.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,524,000

— Cost per meal: $2.82

#19. Lewis County

– Food insecurity rate: 20.3% (2,720 total)

— 86.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.8% (770 total)

— 76.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,303,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

#18. Perry County

– Food insecurity rate: 20.8% (5,540 total)

— 90.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.2% (1,560 total)

— 79.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,778,000

— Cost per meal: $2.93

#17. Knox County

– Food insecurity rate: 20.9% (6,540 total)

— 91.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.0% (1,910 total)

— 78.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,098,000

— Cost per meal: $2.77

#16. Estill County

– Food insecurity rate: 21.5% (3,070 total)

— 97.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.8% (850 total)

— 90.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,503,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#15. McCreary County

– Food insecurity rate: 21.8% (3,810 total)

— 100.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.9% (1,100 total)

— 91.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,779,000

— Cost per meal: $2.73

#14. Elliott County

– Food insecurity rate: 22.4% (1,680 total)

— 105.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.9% (400 total)

— 97.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $815,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#13. Floyd County

– Food insecurity rate: 22.4% (8,160 total)

— 105.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.0% (2,280 total)

— 98.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,300,000

— Cost per meal: $3.08

#12. Jackson County

– Food insecurity rate: 22.7% (3,030 total)

— 108.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.9% (870 total)

— 97.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,429,000

— Cost per meal: $2.76

#11. Knott County

– Food insecurity rate: 23.1% (3,530 total)

— 111.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.7% (970 total)

— 117.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,756,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

#10. Owsley County

– Food insecurity rate: 23.4% (1,040 total)

— 114.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.6% (260 total)

— 95.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $515,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

#9. Lee County

– Food insecurity rate: 23.8% (1,640 total)

— 118.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 30.5% (430 total)

— 108.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $811,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

#8. Letcher County

– Food insecurity rate: 24.0% (5,360 total)

— 120.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 32.2% (1,550 total)

— 120.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,624,000

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,624,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

#7. Clay County

#7. Clay County

– Food insecurity rate: 24.7% (5,030 total)

— 126.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.8% (1,380 total)

— 117.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,248,000

— Cost per meal: $2.61

#6. Wolfe County

– Food insecurity rate: 24.8% (1,790 total)

— 127.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 29.6% (490 total)

— 102.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $887,000

— Cost per meal: $2.90

#5. Magoffin County

– Food insecurity rate: 24.8% (3,090 total)

— 127.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 32.8% (940 total)

— 124.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,529,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

#4. Bell County

– Food insecurity rate: 24.8% (6,650 total)

— 127.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.7% (1,810 total)

— 117.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,271,000

— Cost per meal: $2.88

#3. Breathitt County

– Food insecurity rate: 25.3% (3,280 total)

— 132.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 32.7% (860 total)

— 124.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,631,000

— Cost per meal: $2.91

#2. Leslie County

– Food insecurity rate: 25.9% (2,660 total)

— 137.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 33.2% (730 total)

— 127.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,293,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

#1. Harlan County

– Food insecurity rate: 26.6% (7,100 total)

— 144.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 35.1% (2,150 total)

— 140.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,407,000

— Cost per meal: $2.81