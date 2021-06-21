County Jailer arrested for DUI in Kentucky

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A Carter County Jailer was arrested for driving while under the influence after hitting another vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Kentucky State Police, a trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash. The driver on the scene told the trooper that Robert Boggs allegedly struck their vehicle at the intersection of KY 773 and Lakeview Circle.

KSP says no one was injured in the crash.

Troopers say Boggs continued driving, and the other vehicle followed him until he backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle. While backing in the driveway, Boggs allegedly struck the other vehicle two more times before stopping, according to KSP.

Kentucky State Police say the other driver told troopers they had to get out of their vehicle and knock on Boggs’ vehicle window before he knew he had allegedly hit their vehicle.

Boggs was arrested following field sobriety tests and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He has been taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.