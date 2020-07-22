‘Cover the Cruiser’: A fundraiser that sticks

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police will kick off a “Cover the Cruiser” event for the last week of July in support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).

KSP posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations across the state such as gas stations or grocery stores, according to state police officials. The public is encouraged to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers.

Purchasing a sticker will be a minimum donation of $1, which the KSP says will go directly to SOKY. The stickers will be available for Kentuckians to purchase at the designated locations and place on the Trooper’s cruiser.

“Special Olympics Kentucky is a very important organization and I am proud that our state troopers are helping raise funds and awareness,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is critical that we continue to support non-profits during this pandemic in creative and safe ways.”

This fundraising event was planned when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19, according to the KSP. The annual Torch Run escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to kick off the State Summer Games in Richmond.

“Our agency has had a long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Kentucky,” said KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “Even though we could not participate in the Torch Run or the annual summer games, we are excited to help raise funds for this worthwhile cause in a very unique way.”

The effort is in conjunction with national law enforcement agencies throughout the United States to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics programs, according to KSP officials.

“We’re very proud of our long association with the Kentucky State Police and thankful for all of the work they have done over the years on behalf of Special Olympics,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “We’re excited about ‘Cover the Cruiser’ continuing this partnership in a way that will both engage the community and help continue to change the lives of our athletes.”

