COVID-19 case escalation starting to slow down in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says recent data on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State shows the state may be leveling off following an escalation of cases in recent weeks.

As of 4 p.m., Thursday, July 30, Beshear confirmed 659 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 29,386 cases and 731 deaths. Beshear says the new cases include 22 additional children under 5-years-old.

The governor says while these numbers are considered high, he and the state’s health officials are showing Kentucky beginning to level off in escalating cases. He says he believes this leveling off is in part to the state’s mask mandate which began July 10, 2020.

“Once we get it under control, we have to keep it under control. We can’t stop. We can’t let up. Until we have that vaccine, we’ve got to do what it takes.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The governor also says 621,206 tests have been conducted throughout the state with a 5.66% positivity rate. 7,495 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear again reminded Kentuckians to follow the state’s “Healthy at Work” plan, focusing on continuing teleworking whenever possible to limit the number of people and prevent spreading the virus throughout workplaces.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories