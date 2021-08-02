COVID-19 cases grow in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County, Kentucky are reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 between July 31 and Aug. 2. Of these cases, the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says only two are residents 60 years of age or older and nearly half are aged 30 or younger.

The BCEOC says the county has reported a total of 5,234 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic with a total of 78 deaths related to the virus.

According to Kentucky’s current incidence rate map, Boyd County is currently in the red with a rate of 26%. The CDC’s transmission rate map also lists Boyd County as red, meaning the rate is considered “high” with more than 100 new cases per 100,00 people or a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test percentage of more than 10%.

For Boyd County, the CDC says the county has reported 194.79 new cases per 100,000 people. Last week, the CDC updated its recommendations for mask use as the Delta variant spreads to say counties listed in red “high” and orange “substantial” should wear masks indoors and in large outdoor crowds.

As of today, Monday, Aug. 2, the CDC says 1,960 counties across the U.S. are considered as having high COVID-19 transmission rates.

Health officials say six of the people with newly reported COVID-19 cases are 19-years of age or younger, including a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 3-year-old who are all too young to receive the vaccines.

A 20-year-old and a 49-year-old among the new cases have been hospitalized. The BCEOC says one new case is connected to the Boyd County Detention Center but does not say if the person is an employee or an inmate.

A total of 3,366 Boyd County residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the CDC, of Boyd County’s estimated 46,718 residents, a total of 19,655 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 15,534 have been fully vaccinated, only 42.1% and 33.3% respectively.

Kentucky health officials continue urging residents to get vaccinated against the virus. Kentuckians can go to www.vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites near them. The state also has one more round of its “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery. Those who have received at least one does of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to register.