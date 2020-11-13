COVID-19 closes several driver licensing offices in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says seven driver licensing offices are temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

The KYTC says the closure is affecting Regional Driver Licensing Offices in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia, and field offices in Catlettsburg, Florence, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

The offices will be thoroughly sanitized in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines and are expected to open next week.

Regional officies will continue to operate in Prestonsburg, Frankfort, Somerset, Richmond, Paducah, Morehead, Madisonville and Elizabethtown. A field office is open at Bowman Field in Louisville and for non-U.S. residents in Buechel.

According to the KYTC, customers whose appointments have been disrupted will be rescheduled or offered services at another facility.

The KYTC says residents can go to any regional or field office to apply for a standard driver’s license, identification card or REAL ID if they do not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police. Residents can aslo apply for renewal or replacement by mail if no testing is required and their information has not changed.

Field offices are open by appointment only, according to the KYTC. More information on each office is available at drive.ky.gov, for driver testing, information can be found on the Kentucky State Police website, and information and necessary forms for mail-in renewal is available on the Kentucky Court of Justice website.