COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky top 1,100

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials confirmed eight additional deaths in the Bluegrass State Friday, bringing the state’s total to 1,101.

Health officials say the deaths reported Friday include an 85-year-old man from Bell County; a 96-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 53-year-old man from Hopkins County; a 73-year-old woman from Laurel County; a 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County; and a 91-year-old woman from Scott County.

“This is tough news today,” said Gov. Beshear. “It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”

As of 4 p.m. Sept. 18, KentuckyGov. Beshear reports 777 new COVID-19 cases and a total of at least 60,128 cases. 97 of the newly reported cases were children ages 18 and younger, of which 14 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old, according to the governor.

“The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “There’s still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line.”

As of Friday, the state has conducted at least 1,115,105 coronavirus tests in Kentucky. The positivity rate has dropped again to 3.60%, and at least 11,168 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.