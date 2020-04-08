COVID-19 in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear announced 147 new cases and seven additional deaths in the state, bringing the totals to 1,149 cases and 65 deaths as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He said this was the largest number of cases reported the state in one day, and believes part of the number may have come from labs that did not report on Sunday.

Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Stephen Stack said yesterday more testing materials have arrived at hospitals across the state to help ramp up testing ability and capacity.

The state is also working to increase the number of people responding in call centers for unemployment claims. The change comes based on the large number of calls from people needing assistance in filing for or claiming benefits. To minimize the backlog and help process claims faster, the state hopes to add 1,000-1,200 people to answer calls. The state says as of a few weeks ago, the call center was only staffed by 12 people at a time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories