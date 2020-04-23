1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Taskforce Briefing Scheduled for 5 p.m. COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear
Coronavirus Updates

COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear planned for 5 p.m.

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,373. The Bluegrass State also reported 14 additional deaths. The governor also said 1,311 positive cases have recovered from their illness.

He also said complete guidelines related to re-opening health care facilities will soon be released, and Phase 1 will begin Monday. The phases, he said, will gradually re-open hospitals and other healthcare facilities to elective procedures.

Beshear also announced yesterday some COVID-19 testing sites will begin testing anyone who wants to be tested.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories