COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear planned for 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,373. The Bluegrass State also reported 14 additional deaths. The governor also said 1,311 positive cases have recovered from their illness.

He also said complete guidelines related to re-opening health care facilities will soon be released, and Phase 1 will begin Monday. The phases, he said, will gradually re-open hospitals and other healthcare facilities to elective procedures.

Beshear also announced yesterday some COVID-19 testing sites will begin testing anyone who wants to be tested.

Starting today, our drive-through testing sites are open to everyone. We have worked hard to get to this point, and it's an important step in expanding access to #COVID19 testing across the commonwealth.



Visit https://t.co/F4y0Tkq7dj to register. #TogetherKy #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/4MERgHw4jo — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 23, 2020

