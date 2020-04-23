FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,373. The Bluegrass State also reported 14 additional deaths. The governor also said 1,311 positive cases have recovered from their illness.
He also said complete guidelines related to re-opening health care facilities will soon be released, and Phase 1 will begin Monday. The phases, he said, will gradually re-open hospitals and other healthcare facilities to elective procedures.
Beshear also announced yesterday some COVID-19 testing sites will begin testing anyone who wants to be tested.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- YWCA’s Race to End Racism continues with a twist
- WATCH: President Trump holds daily coronavirus briefing at the White House
- COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear planned for 5 p.m.
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announces new numbers: 1 new death
- Ohioan can start pre-registering for new federal unemployment programs Friday
- Blue Angels and Thunderbirds to fly over US cities in honor of essential workers
- WV DHHR releases orders setting additional data reporting, publishing guidelines
- Greenbrier County to be featured on Discovery Channel
- New U.S. Customs building to come to Yeager Airport
- Coronavirus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression