FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on coronavirus in the state.
As of yesterday’s update, Kentucky now has 134 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state up to 1,963 cases. Beshear also announced three additional deaths Sunday.
Yesterday Beshear announced a partnership with Kroger to provide COVID-19 testing for Kentucky residents. The first location was expected to open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Frankfort.
Beshear said the testing will be opened up first to health care workers, first responders, those aged 65-and-older and those with a chronic health condition.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday
- It’s National Scrabble Day!
- Ohio to hold mail-in ballot primary election
- Children feeling a sense of loss as youth events continue to be canceled or postponed
- 87 new cases, seven additional deaths in KY; flags to be flown half-staff as state death toll tops 100
- Laid-off workers get surprise delivery
- Mountain State at 633 state confirmed COVID-19 cases
- White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing
- COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear
- New drive-thru COVID testing in Logan County