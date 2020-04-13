COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a daily update on coronavirus in the state.

As of yesterday’s update, Kentucky now has 134 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state up to 1,963 cases. Beshear also announced three additional deaths Sunday.

Yesterday Beshear announced a partnership with Kroger to provide COVID-19 testing for Kentucky residents. The first location was expected to open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Frankfort.

Beshear said the testing will be opened up first to health care workers, first responders, those aged 65-and-older and those with a chronic health condition.

