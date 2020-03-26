COVID-19 in Kentucky updates from Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

As of yesterday, the number of cases of COVID-19 rose to 198. A fifth COVID-19 related death was also reported yesterday.

Beshear says the next two to three weeks will be critical in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. He also said yesterday anyone in Kentucky who has had to leave their jobs due to COVID-19 is now eligible for unemployment.

Beshear continues to ask Kentuckians to be diligent and resilient in staying home to stop the spread of the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories