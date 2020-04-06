COVID-19 increases liquor sales, customers make homemade hand sanitizer

ASHLAND KY (WOWK) – With cleaning products still in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are taking on the challenge of making their own hand sanitizer.

When it comes to cleaning supplies, most people head to the local grocery or convenience stores. But these days, with things like hand sanitizer in short supply, shoppers are heading to the liquor store instead. A majority of liquor stores carry brands that contain 95% alcohol, which can be used to make an effective hand sanitizer.





Liquor stores are seeing more customers interested in making their own hand sanitizer. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

According to Paul Daniels, owner of Ashland Beverage Centre, his store’s profits have gone up almost 30% compared to last years sales. While Daniels still sees his normal traffic, he’s also added new clientele.

Doctor’s, nurses, and other community members have been going through the drive-thru and asking for either “Ever Clear” or “Clear Spring.” The two brands, when mixed with Glycerin and Aloe can prove to be an effective hand sanitizer. The full recipe can found below.

2/3 cup of alcohol (95% or higher)

1/3 cup aloe vera gel

5-10 drops of essential oil (optional)

Mixing bowl

Spoon

Liquor store owners say that they are taking the needed precautions to make sure that you receive your product with as minimal contact as possible. Many liquor stores offer drive-thru services and now, more are offering delivery services with convenience in mind.

We just hand them their product and they give us either a card or their cash, whatever they want to do. We stay as far away from the people as possible and still, complete the transactions. Paul Daniels

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear deemed liquor stores as essential. All carryout stores are offering only drive-thru services and possibly delivery services while the pandemic is still in full effect.

