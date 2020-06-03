COVID-19 listed as ‘contributing factor’ in Kentucky infant’s death

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 265 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 10,410 positive cases, 218 of which are probable, and 450 deaths, one of which probable. The governor again asks people across the Bluegrass State to light their homes green in memory of those who have died as a result of the virus.

Beshear says the additional deaths reported today include a 9-month-old child. He says the leading cause of death will not be COVID-19, but it is considered a contributing factor due to reporting methodology and the child testing positive for the virus. Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack says the state is looking into how much of a contributing factor the virus was to the child’s death, but says it could be difficult to determine.

Beshear says 258,767 tests have been conducted throughout the state and 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Stack reminded people to continue following CDC and state guidelines and practicing good hygiene to prevent further spread of the virus. He says he hopes following these guidelines will keep the state from seeing larger spikes of COVID-19 in the coming months.

Beshear says he does not believe the larger number of cases is a cause for alarm, and the state is looking to see if this has come due to an increase in testing across the state. He says today’s number is a reminder that the virus is still in Kentucky and asks people to continue practicing “Healthy at Home” and “Healthy at Work” guidelines to keep those around them safe.

