COVID-19 surge causes Ashland Independent Schools to temporarily close

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Ashland Independent Schools are temporarily out of session. That means no in-person or virtual learning.

The closure started Thursday, September 2nd. The district said the closure is due to a high amount of students and staff being absent due to COVID-19 and other sicknesses.

“I feel like it’s probably a wise decision to get our families home and give them a chance to heal, and get healthy, and keep our kids safe,” said Charles Russell Elementary Principal, Kerry Bocook. “It allows a nice window of time for anyone starting to get sick, they got time to recover. Then we can come back and resume learning as usual.”

As COVID-19 numbers rise, more struggles come for schools to stay safely in the classroom.

Despite the protocols the district has in place, with mandatory masks, social distancing and regular sanitizing, they are still seeing COVID cases.

The district said their goal is to stay in person, but their priority is to keep students and staff safe.

“We have an excessive amount of illness going on around our community, which affects our schools,” said Paul G. Blazer High School Principal, Jamie Campbell. “Having students in quarantine, having parents in quarantine, makes it difficult on our teachers.”



The district will be closed September 2nd through September 12th and in-person classes will return on Monday the 13th.

Extracurricular activities will continue through this Saturday and will resume when school is back in session.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!