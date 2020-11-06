COVID-19 vaccine trials to be run at University of Kentucky

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY school logo (Courtesy: The Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – The University of Kentucky along with two Kentucky hospitals will conduct a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

UK will partner with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies phase three clinical study. The study will evaluate Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

A university press release says the clinical trial will require about 60,000 people, including “significant representation” from people 60 and older. The Kentucky research teams plan to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers for the trial.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.