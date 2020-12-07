COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in KY next week; more expected this month

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says two additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccines should be in Kentucky before the end of the year.

The state is expecting a total of at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December. The initial shipment is expected to arrive around Dec. 15, the governor previously announced.

Beshear saysthe state will receive approximately 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 and 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26, with a second shipment of 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31.

Monday, the governor confirmed 1,972 new COVID-19 cases, the first Monday in several weeks where the number has not been the highest reported for that weekday. The new cases bring the Bluegrass State to 202,592 cases.

The state surpassed 200,000 cases Sunday, exactly nine months after the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was confirmed. As of Monday, Dec. 7. 1,700 Kentuckians were currently hospitalized with the virus.

Beshear also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the state to 2,082 deaths related to the virus.

Earlier today, the governor, first lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard honored the 2,082 Kentuckians who have died due to the virus.

The state has conducted a total of 2,992,319 COVID-19 tests and at least 30,239 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. Kentucky’s positivity rate for Dec. 7 is 9.60% and 114 of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s current incidence rate map.