Covington Catholic bus involved in fatal crash in Kentucky

Kentucky

PARK HILLS, KY (AP)- Police in Kentucky say a charter bus carrying students from a Catholic high school collided with a car, killing the car’s driver.

WLWT-TV reports the crash in Campbell County happened around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday as the bus was bringing Covington Catholic High School students back from the March for Life rally in Washington.

Two people aboard the bus were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Last year, a group of students from Covington Catholic attending the same annual anti-abortion rally drew national attention for an encounter with a Native American man.

