Crash kills 10-year-old girl; Kentucky woman accused of DUI

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky police say a woman was intoxicated when she crashed into a vehicle, killing a 10-year-old girl.

News outlets report 24-year-old Sequoyah Collins was charged Friday with driving under the influence.

Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says Collins was speeding early Friday morning when she ran a red light and struck a car occupied by two adults and four children ranging in age from 9 to 12. One of the children was Alexia Gomez Hernandez who was pronounced dead.

Collins’ arrest citation says she told police she had two drinks about an hour-and-a-half before the crash. Court records say she smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and refused a breath or blood alcohol test.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events