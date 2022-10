ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning.

Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned.

Witnesses say a man was seen coming and going from the scene.

No injuries were reported.