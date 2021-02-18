Crews work to restore power in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Crews are working to restore power after two ice storms moved through the area in the past week causing multiple outages. The company says the snow overnight was drier and lighter than expected and did not cause further problems.

As of Thursday morning, Kentucky Power says approximately 30,500 customers remain without power. Crews restored service to more than 13,000 customers on Wednesday. The company says the more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors working to restore power have encountered difficult conditions in hollows and on back roads and found more damage while traveling to their locations.

Kentucky Power says crews have found 258 broken poles, 196 cross arms and 13 transformers during their damage assessment. The company says they hope they will be able to provide broad restoration times soon.

Counties with the most outages include Boyd County, 13,000 customers; Lawrence County, 5,800 customers; Carter County, 5,000 customers; Johnson County, 1,500 customers; Magoffin County, 1,500 customers; Greenup County, 1,400 customers; Perry County, 1,200 customers; Martin County, 800 customers; Breathitt County, 500 customers; and Floyd County, 375 customers.

Officials remind Kentuckians to avoid downed wires and consider them live and dangerous. Hazardous situations should be reported immediately to 1-800-572-1113 or 911.