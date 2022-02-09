‘Critical need’ for volunteers to review foster care cases in Kentucky

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

There are plenty of fun ways to teach your kids how to play the piano. Try using YouTube videos or placing colorful stickers on different notes. You can also find songbooks that have sheet music of their favorite songs.

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Volunteers are being sought all across Kentucky to review cases of children in the foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are “in critical need” of people who can review cases to ensure that foster children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Officials say they are seeking volunteers in all 120 counties. Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal background check and complete a training program.

They generally spend one day each month reviewing cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS