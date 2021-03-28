Countdown to Tax Day
Damages to homes following weekend flooding

Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky residents are experiencing high waters and flooding in Floyd County after Saturday night’s rain showers.

The floodwaters caused damage to several homes in Garrett, KY near Bridge Street. High water has also been reported in the Wayland area along Route 7.

Residents impacted say by the floods say the water is slowly receding.

