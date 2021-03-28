Damages to homes following weekend flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky residents are experiencing high waters and flooding in Floyd County after Saturday night’s rain showers.

The floodwaters caused damage to several homes in Garrett, KY near Bridge Street. High water has also been reported in the Wayland area along Route 7.

Residents impacted say by the floods say the water is slowly receding.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball will have coverage over the flooding tonight 13 News Weekend Edition.