LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A former Louisville restaurant owner and current celebrity chef on the Food Network is in jail on numerous charges.

Court documents show that Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson was arrested on Tuesday in Louisville after allegedly strangling a woman.

The woman told the police that while she was being strangled, he said he would kill her before she lost consciousness, per arrest records.

Ferguson also reportedly stole a credit and/or debit card, according to court documents, as well as her identification.

Court records show an emergency protection order had previously been filed against Ferguson and granted on Jan. 2.

He was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, where he was charged with:

Second-degree burglary

First-degree strangulation

Fourth-degree domestic violence with minor injury

Third-degree terroristic threatening

Menacing

Third-degree criminal mischief

Theft – receipt of a stolen credit/debit card

Ferguson is known nationally for his work on various television shows, including hosting “SuperChef Grudge Match” on the Food Network, appearing in the network’s “Tournament of Champions” and co-hosting the network’s 25th season of “Worst Cooks in America.” He also owned several restaurants in Louisville.