Daughter speaks out on mother’s Kentucky kidnapping, shooting death

LINCOLN COUNTY, KY (FOX 56) – The kidnapping of a Dover, Tennessee, woman ended in tragedy last week when police in Lincoln County found a man and woman dead inside an SUV on U.S. 27.

Investigators call it a murder-suicide.

Elizabeth Wooton, Tammy Beechum’s daughter, says her mother recently decided Thomas Hungerford, from Cadiz, wasn’t what she was looking for after a year of dating.

“From what I can gather, I mean, it was a very abusive relationship for quite some time, and I guess she just finally got the nerve to leave,” Wooton said.

Two weeks ago, the pair snuck over to Hungerford’s house and gathered all of Beechum’s belongings.

That didn’t sit well with 65-year-old Hungerford, said Wooton. He allegedly began stalking her, and on September 22, he allegedly kidnapped her from her job in Trigg County.

“He approached her from her backside. You know, she didn’t even see it coming,” Wooton said.

Police suspected the two were headed to Maryland, but bank activity put them in central Kentucky.

Wednesday afternoon, the search for Beechum and Hungerford ended on U.S. 27 just outside of Stanford. Police say Hungerford shot Beechum then himself.

“I just hope she didn’t have to suffer, you know, during the eight hours that he had her,” said Wooton.

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Wooton hopes her mother’s tragedy lights the way for women in similar situations to find their way out.

“Speak up, talk about it, tell everybody. Don’t be afraid or ashamed of what you’re going through,” Wooton shared.

For anonymous, confidential help, 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224.