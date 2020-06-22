Death investigation underway in Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a death on Roanne Road just outside of Salyersville in Magoffin County.

Police say the victim, identified as Jerold Arnett, 78, of Salyersville, was found in a driveway and appeared to have been shot. Autopsy results are pending according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are processing evidence and taking statements from several persons who may be connected or have information on the case, the police says.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories