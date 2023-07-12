PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of Amber Spradlin as a murder, the agency said in a release Wednesday.

The Kentucky State Police said a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, of Prestonsburg, was found dead at a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin. They said officials found Spradlin with multiple stab wounds.

The KSP said they have been interviewing people and have searched “numerous” residences, electronic devices and physical evidence. The evidence is now at the KSP Laboratory.

A petition in honor of Spradlin asks for the Floyd County Fiscal Court to give the 911 emergency call center and its duties back to the Kentucky State Police Post 9.

On Dec. 12, 2022, the Floyd County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to outsource the 911 dispatch service to the city of Prestonsburg, according to court documents. This was after they received a notification that dispatch service charges from the Kentucky State Police would be nearly doubling for 2023.

After 13 News sent an open records request, Prestonsburg Interim Police Chief Ross Shurtleff said the 911 center didn’t receive any calls from Amber Spradlin on June 18. All calls from that day have been forwarded to the Kentucky State Police for their investigation, Shurtleff said.