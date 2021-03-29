Deputies deliver essential items post-flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Like most of the Tri-State, Floyd County is all too familiar with high water issues. This past weekend was the latest example. First Responders are creating solutions when the weather limits necessities.

Sunday morning’s flooding left several homes damaged in the Garett and Wayland areas. Past floods have even left residents displaced from their homes.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said, “but we took those people to shelters and then we found out that the shelters didn’t have certain amenities to give to these people like just a basic towel, washcloth, soap…”

So the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department took it upon themselves to order essential items for those in a tough spot.

“And that led to a tractor-trailer arriving with over $200,000 worth of supplies to given out to our own communities,” said Hunt.

The items were purchased through donations and include large quantities of hand sanitizer, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies and even school supplies, which will be distributed later this summer.

Over 100 churches and businesses have been given these supplies since Friday, March 26. Churches plan to use the sanitizer for Easter Sunday services.

Mike Wallen, a member of Auxier Freewill Baptist Church said, “getting the supplies here and telling everybody we got this, we got that and the sheriff’s department brought stuff here to help us out, I think it will comfort people a little bit more.”

“Our churches are our greatest partner, they’re not just the foundation for our morals that we are raised up on getting the values from, but they open their doors immediately when something happens in their community,” said Hunt.

Sheriff Hunt said he hopes to continue this foundation to help communities overcome hardships.

