FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – One person has been killed after a crash in Floyd County Friday.

According to deputies, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Route 2030 in the Little Mud area of Harold.

Deputies say the crash involved a single vehicle, and that the driver left the roadway, traveled over an embankment, and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. Their name is not being released at this time.