Update: Kentucky State Police arrest man for shoplifting, auto thief

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) Update: 3:42 p.m. — Kentucky State Police arrested a man for shoplifting and a stolen vehicle.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Eric Newsome was identified and arrested by KSP troopers earlier this afternoon. Newsome was found with the stolen truck.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Deputies seek the public’s help in identifying a man possibly connected to a shoplifting investigation and to locate a stolen vehicle.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials say deputies responded to a male suspect shoplifting at the Harold Double Kwik in Floyd County. The suspect ran off over the embankment toward the river.

An hour later, deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint from the Betsy Layne area. Deputies say the suspect drove the truck into a ball goal pole, mailbox and a fence, giving the truck possible front end damage. The truck also has Cardinal County stickers on each side of the rear glass windows.

At this time, deputies say they are not sure the two are connected

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the individual or any information that would lead to the recovery of the stolen vehicle is asked to please call (606)-886-6171 or the anonymous tip line at (606)-949-2020.