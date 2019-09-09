Deputy: 5 arrested at Kentucky party where teen was beaten

LONDON, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky say five people were arrested during a drunken house party where a teenager was allegedly assaulted.

News outlets report Laurel County deputies found an unconscious 17-year-old boy suffering from head trauma in a back bedroom early Sunday morning.

A sheriff’s office statement says 19-year-old John Tyler Masters, 18-year-old Brady Tyler Cook and a 16-year-old boy were charged with assault.

Deputies say they have text messages and video describing the assault. Deputies say a 17-year-old boy was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly intentionally deleting a video of the assault.

The release says the party was filled with intoxicated adults and juveniles, including 18-year-old Madison Brown, who was charged with disorderly conduct. Deputies say she was acting belligerent.

Deputies didn’t immediately release further information on the assault.

