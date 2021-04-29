Deputy air-lifted after Ashland crash

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—According to the Ashland Police Department, a Boyd County deputy who works as the school resource officer at Ashland Community and Technical College was involved in a crash just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The accident happened at the intersection of 13th Street and Ramey Street in Ashland.

The deputy was air-lifted to a hospital in Huntington with head trauma, but his condition is not known at this time.

The occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital, but their injuries are thought to be minor.

This accident is being investigated by the Ashland Police Department.