Deputy air-lifted after Ashland crash

Kentucky

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—According to the Ashland Police Department, a Boyd County deputy who works as the school resource officer at Ashland Community and Technical College was involved in a crash just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The accident happened at the intersection of 13th Street and Ramey Street in Ashland.

The deputy was air-lifted to a hospital in Huntington with head trauma, but his condition is not known at this time.

The occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital, but their injuries are thought to be minor.

This accident is being investigated by the Ashland Police Department.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

