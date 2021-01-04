Detectives in Breonna Taylor case face termination hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Two Kentucky police detectives involved in the raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor are scheduled to face a termination hearing.
Officer Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week that they will be dismissed.
Both men were expected to appear for a pretermination hearing on Monday.
Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.
Louisville acting police chief Yvette Gentry says Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment.
The chief says Jaynes lied about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.
