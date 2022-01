GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — The Grayson Fire Department has confirmed that one person has died and four people, including one firefighter, have been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire.

Grayson fire says that it took place right outside the Grayson Fire Department building.

They say they are still working to put out the fire.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we have more information.