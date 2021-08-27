‘Did I make a difference?’ Kentucky veterans seek support

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A group dedicated to serving Kentucky veterans has been getting a lot of calls about Afghanistan.

Veteran’s Club has been holding support meetings for those who served overseas.

Club founder Jeremy Harrell says many veterans who served in Afghanistan are questioning their time there:

“‘Did I make a difference?’ All the hardship it’s caused my family, all the stuff that we’ve endured, for what? Only for Afghanistan to look like it did 20 years ago.” Jeremy Harrell, Veteran’s Club founder

Veteran’s Club provides support to about 6,000 veterans here in Kentucky in many ways including Equine Therapy Program, Career Transition, Family Outreach Program, Homeless Veteran Housing Program, and Recreational Therapy Programs.

To learn more about Veteran’s Club, visit veteransclubinc.org.