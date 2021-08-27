Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

‘Did I make a difference?’ Kentucky veterans seek support

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A group dedicated to serving Kentucky veterans has been getting a lot of calls about Afghanistan.

Veteran’s Club has been holding support meetings for those who served overseas.

Club founder Jeremy Harrell says many veterans who served in Afghanistan are questioning their time there:

“‘Did I make a difference?’ All the hardship it’s caused my family, all the stuff that we’ve endured, for what? Only for Afghanistan to look like it did 20 years ago.”

Jeremy Harrell, Veteran’s Club founder

Veteran’s Club provides support to about 6,000 veterans here in Kentucky in many ways including Equine Therapy Program, Career Transition, Family Outreach Program, Homeless Veteran Housing Program, and Recreational Therapy Programs.

To learn more about Veteran’s Club, visit veteransclubinc.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS