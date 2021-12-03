Dispatcher fatally shot while trading firearms at Kentucky 911 center

PINEVILLE, KY (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a 911 dispatcher at a county call center in Kentucky was killed Friday when a weapon he and another dispatcher were trading accidentally discharged.

Police said in a news release that 23-year-old dispatcher Kyle Garrett of Frakes was shot around 1 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The release said Garrett and another dispatcher were inside the Bell County 911 center trading firearms when the weapon discharged. An autopsy will be performed in Frankfort at the state medical examiner’s office.