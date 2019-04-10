District Receives Subpoena Related to Teacher Absences
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky's largest school district say Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has issued a subpoena related to protests by teachers who used sick days to rally at the state Capitol.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokesman Daniel Kemp says the subpoena came from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet on Wednesday. He says it's related to sickouts by teachers, but he didn't immediately provide details about the purpose of the subpoena.
The Labor Cabinet didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The sickouts forced the Louisville district to shut down six times from late February into March. The action drew criticism from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis.
The rallies came as lawmakers considered proposals to change who manages the teachers' pension fund and indirectly support private schools with tax credits.
