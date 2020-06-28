“Dock Dogs” annual event continues in light of the pandemic

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The first “Dock Dogs” event in the state of Kentucky kicked off this weekend.

At the Tin Woof Inn in Ashland, dogs of all shapes and sizes hit the diving platform to show off their skills. This event was one of the first of its kind to open up for competition and the trainers say they have been anxiously waiting for it’s return.

It’s great being outdoors doing the things that… Do all the same kinds of things. It’s kind of good to get back to feeling like we normally would, right? Tom Dropik, Minnesota “Dock Dog” trainer



The dogs will be competing all weekend. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Tom Dropik and his two dogs traveled from Minnesota to compete in this event. The dogs competed in several different categories, including the longest dive length and height.

Scott Templeton, owner of the Tin Woof Inn, says that this the first event for them this year and they’re happy to see all the dogs and their owners. In order to comply with CDC suggested guidelines, the Tin Woof Inn has limited how many spectators will be allowed in the area.

For more information on future “Dock Dogs’ events, click here.