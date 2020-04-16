Does the crime fit the time? County jails starting to release inmates by governor’s order

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County detention center is among those affected by the new order from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The order mainly affects inmates in county jails with non-violent and non-sexual Class-D felonies, such as theft and drug possession. The Boyd County court system will make an educated decision on whether an inmate’s crime is worth leaving them inside the jail, at risk for the coronavirus (COVID-19), or having them released.

According to Boyd County Jailer, Bill Hensley, 12 inmates were approved for release, but only 5 have been released so far. The remaining 7 are still being processed for warrants in other states. Family members have been calling in the jails concerned about their loved ones regarding their release due to the new circumstances.

We get calls all the time. ‘Is my family member getting out?’ ‘Why are they still in there? They’ve released everybody.’ They have not. It’s a bunch of misinformation. Bill Hensley, Boyd County Jailer



Inmates will be released on their own recognizance (ROR) during this unique circumstance. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

The inmates will be released on their own recognizance, meaning they will promise to uphold the law in return for being released. The Boyd County Detention Center is assuring the public that they are taking the necessary precautions to make sure that those who violate these special exceptions are held accountable.