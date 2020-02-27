LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – The U.S. Department of Justice is weighing in on a lawsuit filed by a Kentucky wedding photographer who is challenging a city ordinance.
The ordinance in Louisville bans businesses from discriminating against gay customers.
The Justice Department filed a “statement of interest” this week in federal court saying the photographer, Chelsey Nelson, is likely to succeed on her claim.
She sued Louisville city officials in November. In the suit she argued that the city’s ordinance violated the First Amendment. Nelson has said she only wants to photograph the weddings of heterosexual couples.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Truck driver sentenced in kidnapping of woman who escaped
- Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday
- Catholics question whether meatless ‘meat’ violates the spirit of Lent
- ‘The Office’ star Brian Baumgartner makes his famous chili on ‘National Chili Day’
- EPA awards Kentucky $500k grant to ensure safe water for children
- DOJ backs Kentucky photographer challenging gay rights law
- Police: Officer shot, killed suspect after several warnings
- OH Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s preparedness for Coronavirus
- Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college scam
- Tax on vaping products passes Kentucky House