Drive-thru and drop off: Boyd County sheriff makes tax payments easier

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Paying your taxes online can cost you more money with the added convenience fees. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department had an idea to save taxpayers money and decided to make it into a reality.

During tax season, the payment deadline would have been April 15, 2020. But with Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order to push back the due date because of the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers were given an extension of one month to make their payments.

What happens is normally on April 15th, I turn those over to the county clerk for delinquency, but the governor gave us an extra month this year through an executive order, so this is the last week of it. Bobby Jack Woods, Boyd County Sheriff

Now, Kentucky taxpayers have until May 15, 2020, to get their payments in through the mail or online, but that can cost them more money.

On May 8th, Boyd County Sheriff, Bobby Jack Woods consulted with the Boyd County health department along with Judge-Executive Eric Chaney to discuss opening up the property tax drive-thru.

The drive-thru, located in front of the sheriff’s department annex, would allow residents convenient access to make payments without fees.



The drive-thru in front of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department has been reopened for property tax payments. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The decision was made to reopen the drive-thru the last week before the payment deadline. Judge-Executive Eric Chaney says the system is safe and only allows minimal contact between drivers and workers in the building.

You don’t even have to get out of your car. Just pull right through. Even before this COVID-19 thing, that’s how I always paid my property taxes, come through the drive-thru. Eric Chaney, Boyd County Judge Executive

The payments are only for the year 2019. Payments can be made in the drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on regular business days. For directions to the sheriff’s department, click here.

