Drive-thru vaccine clinic in KY set to meet dwindling vaccine demand

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — If you’re still thinking about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and you live in the Bluegrass State, King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) has some big changes lined up for the end of the month which might affect your plans.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so do the vaccination efforts. However, due to dwindling demand, King’s Daughters Medical Center is downsizing its vaccination clinics.

To meet the need now, on Carter Avenue and 24th Street in Ashland, there is a rather unusual drive-thru:

“Our drive-thru was built late last year, in response in a lot of ways to the pandemic. But we do lots of things at the drive-thru including lab draws and just routine testing,” says Tom Dearing, director of integrated communications for KDMC.

In addition to that:

“We do COVID testing, we do the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” says Misty Forrest, LPN at KDMC.

Soon, they’ll also start offering Moderna and Pfizer.

“Starting on July 20th, we’re going to be doing all of our Ashland-based vaccinations here, six days a week,” Dearing says.

Officials say this move has come as a result of falling demand.

“We have done it at the King’s Daughters pavilion out toward Russell, but as the numbers and the people that have gotten vaccinated have sort of dwindled, we’ve moved it here to make it easier for folks,” Dearing says.

The process at the drive-thru is an easy one:

“They drive in, and they tell us their name and birthday, and usually the LPN will give the paperwork that they sign and fill out and then they just get the vaccine,” Forrest explains.

Vaccines will be administered in this location beginning July 20th.

They will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; Moderna on Thursdays and Fridays; and Saturdays and Sundays will feature Pfizer.

“The vaccines are safe, they’re extremely effective, and really, to make sure we’re protected into the summer months going into the winter we really need to get our vaccination numbers higher than they are,” Dearing says.

The last day vaccines will be offered at the King’s Daughters Medical Center pavilion in Russell is July 9th—but officials say if you get your first shot in one location, you can get your second dose at the drive-thru in Ashland.

It is appointment only.

For more information about King’s Daughters Medical Center, visit their website here.

