Drivers brave winter weather across tri-state

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The first snowfall of the season across the tri-state left many waking up to a winter wonderland.
It seems to be the perfect start to December. However, the snow also has the potential to wreak havoc on the roads and cause concerns for morning commutes.
Despite that, people on the road say the conditions actually weren’t all that bad.
Snow flurries began falling Monday night and continued into the wee hours of Tuesday—leaving drivers with mixed reactions.
“It’s December first and we got some snow!”Neal Taylor, truck driver, Pepsi
“Three hours ago it started snowing…and eugh it’s very cold.”Shishuo Liu, traveling from North Carolina
Snow can spell danger on local roadways, especially for those with far-off destinations on the itinerary.
“Last night, we drove about six hours and we stopped in Charleston, West Virginia, and for the last four hours, it was snowing like this.”Sean McKee, traveling from Philadelphia
Despite it being the first snowfall of the season in the tri-state, drivers seem confident about being out on the roads today.
“The roads are not bad at all, probably some slick spots here and there but nothing major to really worry about.”Neal Taylor, truck driver, Pepsi
“About two or three hours into the trip we started to see it and the roads have been pretty clear. I was a little concerned because being from up north, once you start to see that, the grounds a lot cooler, it starts to really build up on the road. I was waiting for that to happen, especially going through the mountains. “Sean McKee, traveling from Philadelphia
Sean McKee credits this to a mix of good preparation by road crews and the previous day’s warmer temperatures.
“Whatever they’ve done to the roads, or maybe it’s still warm, the roads have been really ideal..”Sean McKee, traveling from Philadelphia
“The road’s clear because there’s not a lot of cars, you know? It looks clear.”Shishuo Liu, traveling from North Carolina
All in all, drivers seem confident with the roads, but still agree caution is the name of the game.
“The trucks are a little treacherous from time to time, especially last night they don’t slow down, but the traffic has been minimal and I would say it’s been a pretty pleasant drive.”Sean McKee, traveling from Philadelphia
The main roads remain mostly clear thanks to the warm ground melting the snow, and the diligence of the local road crews.
However, drivers should still leave a little extra time and give some room to others on the road.
