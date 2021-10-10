All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Drivers urged to be alert for deer, other wildlife

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

A white-tailed deer buck

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky officials are urging drivers to be on alert for deer and other wildlife this fall.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement that there’s a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer from October through December. The statement says that time frame includes mating seasons, hunting seasons and fall harvests, which will prompt deer to roam in search of food and new hiding places.

Officials say drivers who encounter a deer should slow down and only take evasive action if it can be done safely.

