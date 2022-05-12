FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Three days of early voting for the Kentucky primary election has started at designated polling places across the state.

It’s the result of a bipartisan election measure passed by state lawmakers. Voters can cast ballots – with no excuse needed – on Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s election. The primary will determine each party’s lineup of candidates for the November general election.

The three days of early in-person voting will become a Bluegrass State staple following passage of the 2021 legislation. Secretary of State Michael Adams says voting in Kentucky has never been more accessible or more secure.