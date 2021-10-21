East Carter students selected to attend 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Special Olympics is one of the biggest sporting events of the year and only a select number of individuals qualify to compete. Two students in Eastern Kentucky will be representing Kentucky this year holding very unique titles.

East Carter High School is sending two of its own to the Special Olympics USA Games in June 2022. Jack Brammel and Unified partner Titus McGlone were both selected to represent Kentucky this year.

Brammel is a Unified student-athlete who is currently on the East Carter track team.

Later tonight, I'll be sharing the story of two eastern Kentucky students who are headed to the @2022USAGames next year…

🏃🏁🏅🥏⚽️

Find out more about their story on @WOWK13News at 11!#specialolympics #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/3U9wgNndEi — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 22, 2021

While Jack will not be competing in the Special Olympics next year, he and Titus will be playing another major part. The two will be participating in the Unified Youth Leadership Experience in connection with the games.

Unified sponsor Jaime Tiller says their responsibilities could vary depending on what’s needed of them.

We may interview some of the athletes, we may be in charge of social media outputs and so it’s very exciting. Jaime Tiller, ECHS Unified Sponsor

When asked how he felt about going to Orlando in June Brammel responded by saying he felt “good” and that he was excited. McGlone says this is a very unique experience not just for them, but for the whole school.

Not every school gets to experience this and so we get to show that about Kentucky and about the different needs for the special needs kids. Titus McGlone, Jack’s Unified partner



Unified athlete Anthony Beamish and Braiden Bellew receive honorary signs for their state champion titles. Courtesy of Jaime Tiller.

Other students in the Unified athlete’s program also share this excitement. Track and field and football player, Anthony Beamish, became Unified State Champion for the long jump in 2020. He says he’s wishing them the best of luck as they prepare for their trip to Florida.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will start on June 5th. For more information on the events, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.