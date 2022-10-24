Blur classroom education background empty school class lecture room interior view with no teacher nor student (Getty Images)

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Pikeville Independent Schools announced the passing of an elementary-aged student over the weekend.

On Sunday, Superintendent David Trimble shared a letter that said a boy in the second grade at Pikeville Elementary School had died.

“This young man had a smile that truly brightened our classrooms, hallways, cafeteria, school buses and playground,” said Trimble.

There will be mental health professionals available on Monday to support students and staff, according to the letter.

Trimble also shared that there will be no school on Wednesday to give the district the opportunity to attend the funeral.