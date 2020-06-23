ELECTION RESULTS: Kentucky’s unfamiliar primary

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the heavy dependence of absentee and mail-in ballots, the final results of each race may not be known until June 30, 2020. This story will be updated throughout the evening and week.

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky’s primary election is taking place with candidates in the state’s most-watched race vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate. However, the winner of the race won’t be known for a week.

Two of the state’s Democratic candidates, State Representative Charles Booker and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, made last-day campaign stops Monday, June 22, 2020, in Ashland.

The incumbent for the race, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also made a stop in Ashland last week to thank healthcare workers at King’s Daughters Medical Center for their work during the pandemic.

The election was originally scheduled for May 19, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials made the decision in March to push the date back to June 23, 2020.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear often encouraged people to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot during his daily COVID-19 updates as a way to avoid crowds and long lines at the polls.

The state has also decreased the number of polling places in the state by nearly 95%, from 3,700 locations to only 200.

In Boyd County, three locations have been spaced across the county for those wishing to vote in-person, down significantly from the county’s usual 48 locations, according to Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell. Based on the county’s population size, they were originally told they would only have one location for voters to cast their ballots.

Republican state Rep. Jason Nemes sued to get more in-person voting locations in the state’s most populous counties, however a federal judge denied the request.

More than 880,000 absentee ballots were mailed out to voters across the Bluegrass State. Boyd County officials say they’ve received more than 7,000 requests. Due to the surge of absentee ballots some counties have said they won’t release vote totals before June 30, 2020.

Even with the lower number of polling locations, and a higher number of absentee ballot requests, officials made sure facilities were as safe as possible for voters today with poll workers wearing masks, masks readily available for voters, and even having pens for each voter to avoid using the same pen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting has reportedly gone smoothly across the Bluegrass State, despite the reduced number of polling locations.

Anticipated lines have not been as long as expected in much of the state, with the longest wait-times were reported in Lexington at about an hour and a half.

