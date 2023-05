ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A threat involving a firearm at Elliott County High School was deemed not credible, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were alerted to the threat on Monday.

After a search, they say they deemed the threat not credible.

Deputies say if you have any questions to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 606-738-5422.