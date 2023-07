ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Law enforcement is investigating after someone vandalized a memorial wall at an Elliott County cemetery, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint about vandalism at Elliott County Memory Gardens.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office at 606-738-5422.