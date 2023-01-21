ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged with impersonating an officer after he allegedly used blue and red lights to stop people in Kentucky.
Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
Deputies say the West Liberty Police Department helped them find the described car on Kentucky Route 7 in West Liberty.
Investigators say they learned the suspect was Christopher Cook from North Carolina.
He was charged by the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) for impersonating an officer.